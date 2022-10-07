October 7, 2022 - The Beaufort County Legislative Delegation has a meeting scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. The meeting will be held at Beaufort County Council Chambers, 100 Ribaut Road, Beaufort (map).
The meeting is open to the public.
The agenda can be found here.
The Beaufort County Legislative Delegation encourages qualified citizens who are willing to serve on a board or commission to submit an application. All applicants must be a registered voter in Beaufort County to be considered for an appointment.
The following boards and commissions have legislative delegation-appointed vacancies:
All applications must be received by the close of business, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The application can be found here.
For further information or to obtain an application, please contact the Beaufort County Delegation Office at (843) 255-2260 or email cmaxey@bcgov.net.
