October 7, 2020 - The Beaufort County Veterans Affairs Department has canceled the Veteran’s Day Parade scheduled for Nov. 11, due to the ongoing pandemic.
The Beaufort County Veterans Affairs Department staff remains available to assist veterans and dependents with their claims and questions.
For questions and to set an appointment, call Veterans Affairs at 843-255-6880.
