February 4, 2021 - Verity Investment Partners (VIP), a Financial Times Top 300 Registered Investment Advisory Firm has hired a Senior Portfolio Manager, Paul Newell. Newell joins the investment team with over a decade of experience in providing financial planning and investment advisory services for high-net-worth clients. Newell will open an office in Charleston and serve the Charleston area, a sign that Verity Investment Partners is rapidly growing its client base rapidly from Savannah to Charleston.
Verity Investment Partners is uniquely focused on creating lifetime income solutions that enable clients to receive a growing stream of investment income while keeping savings invested to grow over their lifetime and beyond. This income can be used to replace earned income, or if one doesn’t need the income in the short-term, it can be reinvested as additional savings. VIP calls this “Growing Income for Life.”
Newell received a JD from the Charleston School of Law, and he received his undergraduate degree from Presbyterian College. Newell has extensive experience in the financial services industry, most recently with Fifth Third Bank in Nashville, TN. Additionally, he has held associate attorney positions at prominent law firms in Columbia, SC and Greenville, SC. Newell is relocating with his family from Tennessee.
“Paul’s experience and passion for serving clients aligns well with our commitment to serve as life-long trusted advisors to our clients,” said founder & managing director, Will Verity. We are confident Paul will help more families invest wisely in their future, so they can live their lives and pursue their dreams with confidence and peace of mind.”
For more information on Verity Investment Partners or Paul Newell, visit www.verityvip.com or contact VIP at 843-379-6661.
