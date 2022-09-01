September 1, 2022 - Beaufort County is hosting a public meeting regarding the proposed Sunset Boulevard Traffic Calming Improvements. It will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 5-7 p.m., 22 Kemmerlin Lane, Lady’s Island.
Traffic calming is using physical road design and/or other measures to slow vehicles as they move through urban, commercial, and residential neighborhoods, making it safer for pedestrians.
