September 10, 2021 - The final Bluffton Artisan Market of the summer is set for Saturday, Sept. 18. The market will be held from 12-5 p.m. at Martin Family Park, 68 Boundary St., in Old Town Bluffton.
The Bluffton Artisan Market is an open-air shopping event with live music that features local makers from 12-5 p.m. on select Saturdays at Martin Family Park and from 12-4 p.m. (nearly) every second Sunday at Burnt Church Distillery — including Sunday, Sept. 12.
Renegade Paws Rescue, a volunteer-based organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care for unwanted, abused, or injured dogs in the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas, will hold a special adoption event at the market. Learn more at renegadepawsrescue.org.
The Sept. 18 market will also include live music and the food trucks Gmas on Ice and The Southern Peel.
The Blood Connection will also host a local blood drive at the September 18 market — and will continue to host blood drives at the remainder of Martin Family Park markets through 2021. All blood donations at the markets will go to local health facilities, and blood donors will each receive a $20 gift card.
Vendors for the Sept. 18 market at Martin Family Park will include BP Carbon, Sun Dog Pet Products, 7th & Palm, Cottonwood Soap Co., Mystic Mates Pillows, Sativa Health Products, Preservation Tree Art, Odd Birds Café, Egan and Ella, Palmetto Kettle Corn, Little Fish Boateak, Eagle Creations, Moonlight Crow Creations, Southern Botanica, Fabula Collective, Oak & Octane, Finch Sign & Design, Bluffton Candles, Fire and Pine, Meg's Sweet Treats, HK Steel Art, Marsh View Candles and Gifts, The Artsy Girl, Kara Artman Art, Lowcountry Livin', Mosaic Garden SoapWorks, Laughing Tansy, Barbs Boards, A & E Hot Cocoa Bombs & Treats, Lite Foot Company, an Crafted with a Purpose.
The Sept. 18 market’s Supporting Sponsors are SuperBox USA and First Command. The Bluffton Artisan Market summer series has been Sponsored by local business The Juice Hive.
“The Bluffton Artisan Market was created as a platform to bring makers and the community together. The positive response has been overwhelming!” said Katie Silva, founder of Lowcountry Made, the organization sponsoring the events. “Our community is so supportive of each other and it’s been exciting to see these creative businesses thrive.”
For more information on requirements and to apply for the event, visit https://lcmade.com/register-bluffton-market/ or email info@lcmade.com. Vendor applications are due 11 days before each market date.
