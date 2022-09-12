306040046_481206214032276_6895547643881879514_n.jpg

September 12, 2022 - Beaufort County Coroner recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new $437,000 forensic pathology suite that was funding as a part of the County’s FY23 Budget.

“This new suite will give our family closure in hours instead of days and weeks. It will provide our police officers with critical clues and advantages to bringing justice for victims' families,” said Council Member Alice Howard – District 4. “It will help our community navigate the tragedy and aftermath of losing a loved one.”

