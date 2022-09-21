bmh-path-class-1_crop.jpg

September 21, 2022 - The new PATH Program (People Achieving Their Highest) through Beaufort Memorial hospital graduated its first 14 students and 14 new participants signed to accept their scholarships to the program during a special ceremony held recently at the Port Royal Medical Pavilion.

“We are so proud to celebrate our first class of PATH graduates and to welcome our second class,” said Beaufort Memorial President and CEO Russell Baxley, MHA. “Everyone deserves the opportunity to advance their careers, and this program allows us to support our employees in their growth.”

