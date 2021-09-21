September 21, 2021 - Bay Street Realty Group, a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage based in Beaufort, SC, and Forino Co.’s Coosaw Point Development announced jointly that they are donating $30,000 to support Beaufort Academy’s development and athletic programs for the 2021-2022 school year.
Beaufort Academy is an independent, co-educational school founded in 1965 and enrolls 338 students in preschool 2 through grade 12. Beaufort Academy’s leadership curriculum is interwoven with concepts such as self-awareness, critical thinking, collaboration, and visioning. Along with other self-management concepts, these principles are integrated into the curriculum of core classes starting in kindergarten and progressing through 12th grade. Combined with an exploration of human development, information processing, and collaborative functioning, the goal is to help students develop both an understanding and working knowledge of human interaction.
This partnership, the first of its kind for Beaufort Academy, gives the school funding for all the school’s major events, including the popular The Great Helicopter Egg Drop, Holiday Market, The Blue & White Classic Golf Tournament, Shamrock Shakedown Auction, and the Chilly Bean 5K/10K at Coosaw Point.
“Being able to have this level of support will allow Beaufort Academy to now focus on what is most important - the quality of education for each of our students. We are most grateful for this partnership opportunity and welcome Bay Street Realty Group/Coosaw Point to the Beaufort Academy family,” says Jonolyn Ferreri, Beaufort Academy Director of Development.
According to Ken Willis, Managing Broker at Bay Street Realty Group, “This sponsorship was a perfect way for our company to work in partnership with Forino Co., the developers of Coosaw Point, so together we could support local educational efforts. We look forward to having a long-standing relationship with Beaufort Academy and their great staff, faculty, parents, and students.”
