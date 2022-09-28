September 28, 2022 - Where someone lives should not dictate how long they live. Seven Southern Coast area leaders are joining the American Heart Association’s Leaders of Impact campaign in an effort to combat health inequities in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Studies show a 11.9-year life expectancy gap in zip codes across Beaufort and Jasper Counties and according to the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, this can be caused by social determinants of health and other barriers to achieving health equity for all communities -- factors that include structural racism and access to quality healthcare.
“In order to ensure every person has the same opportunity for a full, healthy life, the American Heart association is working diligently to remove the barriers that worsen the economic, social and health inequities in our community,” said Helen Williams Johnson, 2023 Southern Coast Heart Ball Chair. “With the support from seven local volunteers, this year’s Leaders of Impact initiative will raise funds to combat these issues in the Southern Coast.”
The Leaders of Impact initiative engages community leaders across 150 cities to take part in a seven-week challenge to improve health by raising awareness and funds to support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association.
Nominees from Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort, and Savannah were selected to take part in Leaders of Impact because of their passion and drive to make a difference. This year’s nominees are:
- Wayne Boutwell, CEO, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bluffton
- Louisa Daly, Realtor, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International
- Monty Jett, Senior Sales Associate and On-Air Personality, Dick Broadcasting Company
- Amy Lance, Realtor, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International
- Riley Miller, Reporter/Anchor, WJCL-TV
- Lindsay Moon, Senior Marketing Liaison, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bluffton
- Tierra Schaffer, Realtor, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International
Beginning on World Heart Day, September 29, nominees will work to raise funds while engaging their networks to directly impact the health of the Southern Coast. Funds raised will support the American Heart Association’s 2024 Impact Goal which aims to advance cardiovascular health for all, including identifying and removing barriers to equitable health care access and quality. Currently, the American Heart Association is working with local stakeholders and community members to address barriers and inequities around CPR education, nutrition security, and blood pressure education.
“We are thrilled to have these leaders join us in our relentless efforts for a world of longer, healthier lives,” said Ansley Howze, Executive Director for the American Heart Association. “Cardiovascular disease remains a top killer in the Southern Coast. That’s why it’s critical for us to engage volunteers who are passionate about making a lasting impact on their community”.
The Southern Coast Leaders of Impact winner will be announced on National Philanthropy Day, November 15 and will be celebrated at the Southern Coast Heart Ball on March 10, 2023, at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront.
For more information on the Leaders of Impact Initiative or to support one of this year’s nominees visit HERE.
