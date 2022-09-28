Leaders of Impact.png

September 28, 2022 - Where someone lives should not dictate how long they live. Seven Southern Coast area leaders are joining the American Heart Association’s Leaders of Impact campaign in an effort to combat health inequities in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Studies show a 11.9-year life expectancy gap in zip codes across Beaufort and Jasper Counties and according to the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, this can be caused by social determinants of health and other barriers to achieving health equity for all communities -- factors that include structural racism and access to quality healthcare. 

“In order to ensure every person has the same opportunity for a full, healthy life, the American Heart association is working diligently to remove the barriers that worsen the economic, social and health inequities in our community,” said Helen Williams Johnson, 2023 Southern Coast Heart Ball Chair.  “With the support from seven local volunteers, this year’s Leaders of Impact initiative will raise funds to combat these issues in the Southern Coast.” 

