September 29, 2022 - Beaufort County Disaster Recovery has requested all HOA/POAs and private citizens to reduce lagoon levels within the neighborhood and property to help minimize potential flooding issues due to Hurricane Ian.
There is a concern for significant flooding, and mitigation efforts should be implemented as soon as possible.
