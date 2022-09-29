September 29, 2022 - All Beaufort County offices and facilities will be closed Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30 due to the threat of severe weather conditions associated with Hurricane Ian.
Beaufort Executive Airport (Lady’s Island) and Hilton Head Island Airport operations are normal at this time. Inquiries regarding flight information should be directed to American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, or United.
