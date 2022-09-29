September 29, 2022 - Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner held a press conference with County and municipal officials and School Superintendent Dr. Rodriguez to update residents on preparation efforts in advance of Hurricane Ian.
Sheriff Tanner recommended all residents finish their hurricane preparations immediately--including refueling vehicles, grocery shopping, purchasing last minute supplies at local hardware stores, etc.
- Please limit all driving tomorrow during the day and Friday evening--this is when the major part of the storm is expected to hit Beaufort County.
- With the anticipated heavy winds and rain, tree limbs and powerlines will most likely come down. The Sheriff reminded people not to walk through standing water of any size nor should people try to drive through flooded roadways.
- 911 services remain available to all residents.
- Emergency personnel are on call and will be throughout the weather event.
- The Emergency Operations Center will open at 6 p.m. It will be staffed by personnel from Fire, EMS, Law Enforcement, County Public Works, County Administration, Disaster Recovery and Emergency Management.
- A pet friendly shelter has opened in Jasper County. For those needing shelter during Hurricane Ian, a shelter operated by Jasper County Emergency Services opened at 5 p.m. today, Sept. 29. It is located at:
Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School
250 Jaguar Trial
Ridgeland, South Carolina 29936.
For more information, including what to bring to the shelter and considerations for pets, view the Jasper County Emergency Services advisory at https://local.nixle.com/alert/9679160/.
- Another reminder that all County Convenience Centers will remain closed today and Friday. Depending on weather and storm damage, they are expected to re-open sometime Saturday.
To receive news and updates from Beaufort County Government, sign up here.
Sign up for NIXLE at www.nixle.com to receive up-to-date information on matters of public safety from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or text your zip code to 888777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.