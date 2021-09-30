September 30, 2021 - Bishop Eye Center recently announced a new location in Bluffton, offering exceptional eye care from routine office visits to highly specialized surgery.
The Bishop Eye Center Bluffton office is now open at Bluffton Centre, 4808 Bluffton Parkway Bluffton, SC 29910.
The new location is easily accessed from Bluffton Parkway and provides patients in the area with improved access to their team of doctors, including Dr. Trey Bishop, MD; Dr. Scott Schultz, MD; Dr. John-Michael Johnson, OD; Dr. Carole Drabik, OD; Dr. Ken Gleitsmann, MD MPH; and Dr. Emily Bollin, OD.
To make an appointment at the Bluffton location or any of the other Bishop Eye Center offices, call 843-689-3937.
Bishop Eye Center is a Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Hardeeville, SC based leader in refractive cataract surgery that is internationally recognized for patient outcomes. The doctors and staff view each patient as unique and focus on their needs as they come together to achieve their personal best eyesight. Offering a wide variety of services from comprehensive eye exams to cataract surgery, Bishop Eye Center is focused on restoring their patients ability to see their world with their best personal vision. For more information visit BishopEye.com or call 843-689-3937.
