January 5, 2022 - Wayne Boutwell, CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital has been named the American Heart Association 2022-2023 Leaders of Impact winner for their work in driving equitable health in the Southern Coast. Studies show a 23-year life expectancy gap in zip codes across Beaufort, Jasper and Chatham Counties and according to the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, this can be caused by social determinants of health and other barriers to achieving health equity for all communities and access to quality healthcare.
Boutwell was named the winner after completing the 7-week fundraising campaign and raising the most funds and awareness in the Southern Coast’s first ever impact campaign.
“I am honored to be named the Southern Coast’s Leader of Impact winner,” said Wayne Boutwell, CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital. “Changing the health of our community is a collaborative effort and it was a pleasure to work alongside 6 local change agents in our area to make a lasting impact.”
Boutwell serves as the CEO at of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital and is an accomplished hospital operator who has served in healthcare for 26 years. He has served in multiple hospital environments including for-profit systems and not-for-profit systems, as well as short term acute care and post-acute care. He is passionate about improving the health of the Southern Coast community and is a valued advocate for the American Heart Association.
The American Heart Association, devoted to a world of healthier lives for all, has invested in community health, innovative research and bold initiatives that save and improve lives. Funds raised through Leaders for Life will support the Association’s 2024 Impact Goal which aims to advance cardiovascular health for all including identifying and removing barriers to health care access and quality.
Leaders of Impact launched on Sept. 29, World Heart Day in 150 cities across the nation and culminated on Nov. 15, National Philanthropy Day. Each nominee’s participation focused on opportunities to be a changemaker with a shared purpose to raise the critical awareness, action and fund the mission of the American Heart Association.
Others local nominees included:
- Louisa Daly, Realtor, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International
- Monty Jett, Senior Sales Associate and On-Air Personality, Dick Broadcasting Company
- Amy Lance, Realtor, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International
- Riley Miller, Reporter/Anchor, WJCL-TV
- Lindsay Moon, Senior Marketing Liaison, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bluffton
- Tierra Schaffer, Realtor, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International
