January 5, 2022 - Wayne Boutwell, CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital has been named the American Heart Association 2022-2023 Leaders of Impact winner for their work in driving equitable health in the Southern Coast. Studies show a 23-year life expectancy gap in zip codes across Beaufort, Jasper and Chatham Counties and according to the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, this can be caused by social determinants of health and other barriers to achieving health equity for all communities and access to quality healthcare. 

Boutwell was named the winner after completing the 7-week fundraising campaign and raising the most funds and awareness in the Southern Coast’s first ever impact campaign.

