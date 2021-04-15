April 15, 2021 - Beginning Monday, April 19, the drive-through COVID-19 testing service at the Glynn County Health Department will shift to a curbside model. The health department will still have the capacity to test more than 400 people each week, but the change will free up more space in the parking lot and require fewer resources, like outdoor tents and tables.
“If you’ve ever used curbside service for shopping or take-out food, then this model will be very familiar,” said Adam Sanchez, Nurse Manager of the Glynn County Health Department. “Clients with appointments will pull into one of 10 designated parking spaces and call the telephone number on the sign. You can stay inside your car and we’ll come out to collect the nasal swab sample for testing. Then you’re on your way, with results in 24-36 hours.”
There is no cost for COVID-19 testing through the Glynn County Health Department. All testing is by appointment only and is offered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Appointments can be scheduled online at covid19.dph.ga.gov or by phone at 1-912-230-9744.
