Goodwill Southeast Georgia Receives Economic Mobility Grant.jpg

Amy Repella, Senior Vice President, Bank of America Savannah; Veronica Styron, Vice President of Mission Services, Goodwill Southeast Georgia; Patrick O’Neil, President, Bank of America Savannah.

August 16, 2023 - Leaders at Goodwill Southeast Georgia have announced they are recipients of a Bank of America economic mobility grant. Goodwill Southeast Georgia announces the funding will be used to continue the growth of the free skills and job training available through its five Opportunity Centers.

“We truly appreciate our long partnership with Bank of America and all they do for the communities we share. Through this grant, Goodwill can assist individuals with no-cost skills training and support to prepare them for careers,” says Veronica Styron, Vice President of Mission Services at Goodwill Southeast Georgia.

