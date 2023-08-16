August 16, 2023 - Leaders at Goodwill Southeast Georgia have announced they are recipients of a Bank of America economic mobility grant. Goodwill Southeast Georgia announces the funding will be used to continue the growth of the free skills and job training available through its five Opportunity Centers.
“We truly appreciate our long partnership with Bank of America and all they do for the communities we share. Through this grant, Goodwill can assist individuals with no-cost skills training and support to prepare them for careers,” says Veronica Styron, Vice President of Mission Services at Goodwill Southeast Georgia.
Goodwill Southeast Georgia’s Opportunity Centers are in Savannah, Statesboro, Waycross, Brunswick and Jesup. Through the first half of 2023, the Centers have served more than 1,160 individuals and placed 154 into sustainable, mid-wage employment. The Centers are seeing a more than 30-percent increase in people served as compared to this period last year.
“We are committed to building diverse pipelines of talent across Savannah for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Patrick O’Neil, president, Bank of America Savannah. “Our partnership with Goodwill Southeast Georgia will help connect individuals to jobs that will ultimately fuel economic opportunity.”
“Research shows education and work are proven solutions to breaking the cycle of poverty. The grant from Bank of America provides critical support to the important work we do in this community,” says Styron.
