August 2, 2021 - A discharge of oil occurred on Saturday, July 31, during the lifting of a section of the Golden Ray wreck and as a result, the Coastal Health District is alerting swimmers and recreational fishers to the potential presence of oil in the water and on the beaches around Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island.
As responders with the St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command use multiple mitigation measures to contain any pollutants, they advise the public to stay alert for oil in the water and on the sand. Oil that reaches the coastline may be in the form of bands or small, sticky globules and may be encountered by individuals who are swimming or fishing.
If you step on a tar ball or get oil on your skin, wash off the oil with soap and clean water. There is no need to use harsh detergents, solvents or other chemicals to wash oil from skin or clothing – these could be harmful to you.
If you see a sheen of oil on the surface of the water, get out of the water and report the sheen to the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802. Do not swim or fish in an area with a visible oil sheen.
For additional information on the incident response, monitor the response website at www.ssiresponse.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.