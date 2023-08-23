August 23, 2023 - Land Advisors Organization’s Atlanta office facilitated the sale of a 745-acre master-planned community development, which will include residential and mixed-use components, for $11.5 million at Altama in Brunswick, Georgia. The buyer, Hoyer Investment Company (HIC) Altama LLC, has secured D.R. Horton as a residential home builder in the development, significantly expanding the builder’s presence in the market.
“We are thrilled to be working with D.R. Horton and bringing this exciting project to Brunswick, Georgia,” said Stefan Hoyer, founder and CEO of HIC. “The feasibility of this project can largely be attributed to the diligent work by Land Advisors Organization managing the property and the entitlement process. We look forward to the opportunities and offerings that this development will bring to the Brunswick community, and to its future businesses and residents.”
David Moore, CCIM, with Land Advisors Organization’s Atlanta office, represented the seller, Stratford Land SLF IV-GA Altama in the transaction. HIC’s plans for the 745-acre Altama Master Planned Development include single-family, multifamily commercial, institutional, recreational, and freeway commercial components. The parcel is zoned with a potential density of up to 2,301 residential units and more than 42 acres (405,000 SF) of commercial development.
“Altama is an excellent community development opportunity given its location along Interstate 95, conveniently located halfway between Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, and in a region with strong economic growth like the new Hyundai Motors electric vehicle manufacturing facility,” Moore said. “This parcel is located squarely within the area’s immediate growth path and brings the added benefit of being adjacent to a large conservation area as well as being very close to beaches and convenient shopping and retail in Brunswick and Saint Simons. It’s truly an ideal site for a community of this type.”
The full Altama Master Planned Development (MPD), which was previously owned by the Sea Island Company, is comprised of 5,082 total acres, including 3,148 upland acres. The site was divided into three quadrants along I-95. Land Advisors Organization’s Moore recently facilitated the sales of the other two commercially zoned quadrants, which include the 13-acre SW quadrant and the 119-acre NE quadrant. The adjacent land to HIC’s development area was sold into conservation to the Georgia DNR for a new wildlife management area, offering an impressive amenity for the area’s future residents.
The +/-745-acre northwestern quadrant, with commercial and residential zoning, is surrounded on two sides with conservation from the DNR and the Nature Conservancy. Sea Island, Saint Simons Island, Jekyll Island, Sapelo Island, and Cumberland Island are all between 20 minutes to 35 minutes away. The property is located on an eight-lane interstate with a four-lane interchange bridge. The property is fully zoned and entitled with a 404 Corp permit for wetland impacts.
