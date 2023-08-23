Altama_Pg04.jpg

August 23, 2023 - Land Advisors Organization’s Atlanta office facilitated the sale of a 745-acre master-planned community development, which will include residential and mixed-use components, for $11.5 million at Altama in Brunswick, Georgia. The buyer, Hoyer Investment Company (HIC) Altama LLC, has secured D.R. Horton as a residential home builder in the development, significantly expanding the builder’s presence in the market.

“We are thrilled to be working with D.R. Horton and bringing this exciting project to Brunswick, Georgia,” said Stefan Hoyer, founder and CEO of HIC. “The feasibility of this project can largely be attributed to the diligent work by Land Advisors Organization managing the property and the entitlement process. We look forward to the opportunities and offerings that this development will bring to the Brunswick community, and to its future businesses and residents.”

