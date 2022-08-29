Aug. 29 - Jekyll Island Authority announces appointments to Board of Directors.jpg

Joy Burch-Meeks, L.C. “Buster” Evans, Robert W. Krueger and Ruel Joyner.

August 29, 2022 - Governor Brian P. Kemp recently reappointed Joy Burch-Meeks, of Screven, GA, Dr. L.C. “Buster” Evans of Bolingbroke, GA, and Robert W. Krueger of Hawkinsville, GA to the Jekyll Island Authority Board of Directors for an additional four-year term. 

Ruel Joyner of Savannah, GA was newly appointed and will serve as the Legislative Committee Chair.

