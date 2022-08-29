August 29, 2022 - Governor Brian P. Kemp recently reappointed Joy Burch-Meeks, of Screven, GA, Dr. L.C. “Buster” Evans of Bolingbroke, GA, and Robert W. Krueger of Hawkinsville, GA to the Jekyll Island Authority Board of Directors for an additional four-year term.
Ruel Joyner of Savannah, GA was newly appointed and will serve as the Legislative Committee Chair.
Joy Burch-Meeks has served on the JIA Board of Directors since 2013 and Dr. Buster Evans has served since 2017, both appointed by former Governor Nathan Deal.
Robert Kruger has served on the JIA Board of Directors since 2006 and was appointed by former Governor Sonny Purdue. Kruger served as Chairman from 2008-2012 and has also served the Board as Vice-Chairman.
Ruel Joyner is the owner and Chief Operating Officer of 24e Design company, a local, family-owned furniture store he helped evolve into an award-winning leader in the boutique home furnishings industry. Joyner has designed projects for INC.500 Conference in San Francisco, Chicago, and Savannah and has done work for President Bush, President Clinton, MSNBC, and American Express. He has also served on Governor Brian Kemp’s Georgians First Commission. Joyner lives in Savannah with his wife, Delanie, and two daughters.
On Aug. 16, 2022, at the annual meeting, the board voted to reelect Bob Krueger as Vice Chairman and William “Bill” H. Gross as Treasure/Secretary. Dale Atkins of Baxley, GA will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.
The Jekyll Island Authority Board of Directors is the policy-making body for Jekyll Island and the Jekyll Island Authority. The nine-member board consists of eight members appointed by the Governor to serve four-year terms, with the Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources as ex-officio member. Two appointed board members must reside in one of the six coastal counties in Georgia. The Chairman is also appointed by the Governor to serve a one-year term and retains this position until replaced.
Robert "Bob" W. Krueger, Vice Chairman
William “Bill” Gross, Secretary/Treasurer
Mark Williams, Commissioner
