December 5, 2022 - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce's Governmental Affairs Council hosted its annual Eggs & Issues Legislative Breakfast at The Marriott Savannah Riverfront on Thursday, Dec.1.
At this meeting, the Chamber presented its 2023 state legislative agenda, including legislative priorities and their pro-business policies and positions.
Guests were introduced by Chamber Chairman Allyson Harvin, Owner of SERVPRO of Savannah, and included Rep. Bill Hitchens, Rep. Carl Gilliard, Rep.-elect Anne Allen Westbrook, Rep. Ron Stephens, Rep. Edna Jackson, Rep. Jesse Petrea, Sen. Ben Watson, Sen.-elect Derek Mallow, and Sen. Billy Hickman.
"Our goal, as always, is to work with local businesses, legislators, and other chambers to make it a success," said Quentin Marlin, Governmental Affairs Council Chairman and partner at Ellis Painter Attorneys at Law, as he introduced the legislative agenda.
Legislative priorities for 2023 include:
- Supporting state funding to complete the current expansion of the Savannah Convention Center.
- Continue to support funding for the redesign and construction of the I-95 Airport Interchange (Exit 104).
- Support the Technical College System of Georgia's Capital Outlay Request to add additional manufacturing lab space at Savannah Technical College's Liberty Campus.
- Support legislation to enact a workforce development pilot project to create Goodwill Excel Center schools for persons over the age of 21 to obtain their high school diploma.
- Seeking sustainable state funding in support of Chatham Area Transit's system meeting the travel demand for jobs, services, and destinations through development, implementation and operation of a multimodal system serving Chatham and the surrounding region.
- Support state funding for Tybee's beach and dune nourishment, stormwater management improvements, and nature-based improvements to the area bordering the tidal salt marsh.
- Support the recommendations of the Governor's Healthcare Workforce Shortage Commission, to address the critical shortage of healthcare professionals in our state.
- Support proactive military legislation that seeks to protect and expand Georgia's military installations.
"If Georgia is the number one state to do business with, we also need to be number one doing business with our people," said Rep. Carl Gilliard, 162nd District.
Additional policies and positions include:
- Continue to support the recommendations of the Joint Study Committee on Airport Infrastructure.
- Preserve tax policies and tax incentives that support business in Georgia.
- Support funding and initiatives that improve access, availability, and quality of early childhood and Pre-K education throughout our community.
- Support an increase in budgeted funds for marketing Georgia as a tourism destination.
- Support city and county endeavors to construct, renovate or acquire affordable housing while also supporting initiatives that will increase homeless services and local care.
- Support initiatives and programs that prepare students for future careers and train a skilled workforce for the region's current and future employees.
- Support initiatives to limit the unanticipated large-percentage swings in annual commercial property tax increases and decreases.
"This is a great kickoff to our legislative session," said Rep. Ron Stephens, 164th District, looking forward to the next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.