December 5, 2022 - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce's Governmental Affairs Council hosted its annual Eggs & Issues Legislative Breakfast at The Marriott Savannah Riverfront on Thursday, Dec.1. 

At this meeting, the Chamber presented its 2023 state legislative agenda, including legislative priorities and their pro-business policies and positions.

