February 17, 2022 - Hospice of the Golden Isles was recently awarded a grant from longtime supporter, the Terry Thomas Foundation, in the amount of $18,000.
“We are sincerely grateful to the Terry Thomas Foundation for their faithful commitment to our hospice and the many other worthy nonprofit organizations here in coastal Georgia,” said Paula Di Landro, Executive Director. “Their dedicated support has truly made an impact on our ability to continue our mission to provide the best care available to anyone in our community facing a life-limiting illness. We are proud to be the Golden Isles’ Hometown Hospice.”
Hospice of the Golden Isles operates the area’s only in-patient and residential Hospice House. In 2021, over 275 patients were served in the Jolley House and Robinson Center where expert staff provide all levels of hospice care from routine and general inpatient, to residential and respite. The grant will be used to replace the carpeting in the Robinson Center and Jolley House.
