February 20, 2023 - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, and the Georgia Ports Authority’s held an official signing ceremony on Feb. 13, 2023, to commemorate the agreement to initiate the design phase for the Brunswick Harbor Modifications Project.

The project involves widening and realigning the existing navigation channel in specific locations to reduce transportation cost inefficiencies for roll-on/roll-off vessels coming to Brunswick. It was approved by the Chief of Engineers on March 11, 2022 and authorized for construction in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022.

