February 8, 2023 - Hospice of the Golden Isles was recently awarded a donation by the 100 Women Who Care St. Simons Island, an organization consisting of 300 women who support the local community.

The group nominates nonprofit organizations in the community, with the top three organizations presenting information about their program and need. In October, Hospice of the Golden Isles presented the community bereavement collaboration, a program for helping all members of the community with grief, whether they have utilized the hospice program or not.

