February 8, 2023 - Hospice of the Golden Isles was recently awarded a donation by the 100 Women Who Care St. Simons Island, an organization consisting of 300 women who support the local community.
The group nominates nonprofit organizations in the community, with the top three organizations presenting information about their program and need. In October, Hospice of the Golden Isles presented the community bereavement collaboration, a program for helping all members of the community with grief, whether they have utilized the hospice program or not.
“Hospice of the Golden Isles is so humbled and appreciative of the 100 Women Who Care St. Simons Island nomination and selection of their quarterly funds to our organization,” said Paula DiLandro, Executive Director of Hospice of the Golden Isles. “Through their quarterly giving, this group of caring, passionate, dedicated women are making huge impacts in our community and changing lives for the better.”
The donation will be used to support bereavement services in the community allowing Hospice of the Golden Isles to kickstart the program into action to create a network of provider-partners throughout our community trained to identify bereaved individuals in need, facilitate support groups, provide therapy, and identify appropriate referrals. Some of our partners include members of the faith communities, first responders, community organizations, and counselors within our school system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.