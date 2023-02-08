February 8, 2023 - Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
The leadership development program runs from February to June 2023 and includes two- or three-day sessions, beginning in the Glynn/Camden county location and concluding after the Chatham County session. Class members are set on a course of ongoing personal and professional growth, building connections, and strengthening collaboration skills that empower leaders to elevate the Southeast Georgia region.
Those selected to participate in the Class of 2023 are as follows:
- Bethany Akridge, Communications Coordinator, Coastal Electric Cooperative, Bryan County
- Wheeler Bryan, Historian and VIP Services Specialist, Sea Island Company, Glynn County
- Demetrius Bynes, Director of Human Resources, City of Statesboro, Bulloch County
- DeLisa Clift, Owner, Global Business Development Strategist, Long County
- Chriscilia Cox, Founder and CEO, SUMA Consulting, Long County
- Andrew Cripps, CEO, Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, Effingham County
- Samuel Evans, Partner, Hancock Askew and Co., Chatham County
- Christopher Fletcher, Director of Public Affairs, U.S. Army Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, Liberty County
- Edward Fulford, Media Relations Manager, Georgia Ports Authority, Bryan County
- John Giordano, Partner, Thomas & Hutton, Chatham County
- Caroline Gregory, Client Advisor, Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, Chatham County
- Mary Kathryn Griffin, Communications Specialist, James W. Buckley & Associates, Inc., Chatham County
- Kathryn Johnson, Bryan County
- Derek Jones, COO, Planters Broadband Cooperative, Screven County
- Vanessa Kaigler, Deputy Superintendent/COO, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, Chatham County
- Courtney Rawlins, Executive Director, Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, Chatham County
- Karl Riles, District 5 Councilmember, City of Hinesville, Liberty County
- Zerik Samples, CEO, Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, Effingham County
- Jackie Schott, Chief of Staff, ExperCARE Health, Chatham County
- Matthew Shingler, Facilities Services Director, Georgia Southern University, Bulloch County
- Leigh Smiley, Owner/Broker, Coldwell Banker Southern Coast, Liberty County
- Cindy Steinmann, Assistant County Manager, Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, Bulloch County
- Stephen G. Swinson, Attorney, Gray Pannell & Woodward, Chatham County
- Kimberly Tanner, Vice President of Resource Development, United Way of the Coastal Empire, Chatham County
- Melanie Thompson, Director of Housing Management and Resident Services, Hinesville Housing Authority, Chatham County
- Rachel Thompson, CFO, Bank of Newington, Screven County
- Armand Turner, Program Manager, Healthy Savannah, Chatham County
- Anne Weisel, Lower School Principal, St. Andrew’s School, Chatham County
- Michael Winkler, President and CEO, Goodwill Southeast Georgia, Chatham County
- Sugandha Yadav, CEO, Camden Hospitality Services, Camden County
- Kimberly Young, Practice Manager, Ascension St. Vincent's Coastal Cardiology, McIntosh County
To learn more about the LSEGA Program, visit lsega.com.
