February 8, 2023 -  Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program held in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 31 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2023. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the Southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties. 

The leadership development program runs from February to June 2023 and includes two- or three-day sessions, beginning in the Glynn/Camden county location and concluding after the Chatham County session. Class members are set on a course of ongoing personal and professional growth, building connections, and strengthening collaboration skills that empower leaders to elevate the Southeast Georgia region.

