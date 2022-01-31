January 31, 2022 - Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 29 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2022. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the 10-county southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.  

The five-month leadership development program launches in February in Glynn and McIntosh Counties and continues through five, two- and three-day sessions concluding in early June with the Chatham County session. Class members are set on a course of ongoing personal and professional growth, building connections and learning collaboration skills that empower leaders to elevate the Southeast Georgia region.

"It’s so impressive to see yet another applicant pool with so much talent and dedication to our community. I expect this class to make a real impact,” said Jared Downs, Vice President of Governmental Affairs for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah, and the Chairman of LSEGA. "After overcoming the challenges our Class of 2021 faced with delays caused by pandemic restrictions, I believe LSEGA is stronger than ever. I expect this amazing group of people in the Class of 2022 to carry that determination and fortitude forward."
 
Members of the Leadership Southeast Georgia Class of 2022 include:
To learn more about the LSEGA program, visit: http://www.lsega.com/

