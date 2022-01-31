January 31, 2022 - Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program in 10 coastal counties, has chosen 29 business, professional and civic leaders to take part in its Class of 2022. These individuals, chosen for their dedication to improving our region through effective and inclusive leadership, represent a diverse set of backgrounds, skills and personalities across the 10-county southeast Georgia region of Bryan, Bulloch, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh and Screven counties.
"It’s so impressive to see yet another applicant pool with so much talent and dedication to our community. I expect this class to make a real impact,” said Jared Downs, Vice President of Governmental Affairs for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Savannah, and the Chairman of LSEGA. "After overcoming the challenges our Class of 2021 faced with delays caused by pandemic restrictions, I believe LSEGA is stronger than ever. I expect this amazing group of people in the Class of 2022 to carry that determination and fortitude forward."
- Christopher M. Barr, Bryan County, Vice President/Commercial Lender, Claxton Bank
- Darrell Boazman, Effingham County, Chief Officer, Savannah-Chatham County Public School System
- Karen Bogans, Chatham County, Communications Manager, International Paper
- Cherise Cartwright, Glynn County, Business Development Consultant, Sheridan Construction
- Dialo Cartwright, Glynn County, Area Manager, Georgia Power Company
- Jennifer Davenport, Chatham County, Vice President of Community Affairs and In-house Counsel at Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce
- Leon Davenport, Chatham County, Principal, Thunderbolt Consultants
- V. Sharon Edenfield, Bulloch County, Managing Partner, Edenfield Trial Law
- Mandy Edwards, Bulloch County, Owner and CEO, ME Marketing Services
- Alish Erves, Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation, Assistant Director of Major Gifts
- Kristin Fulford, Bryan County, Southeast Outreach and Deputy State Director, Office of Senator Raphael Warnock
- Peyton Fuller, Bulloch County, Senior Accountant, Bulloch County Board of Commissioners
- Ronnie Hall, Chatham County, General Manager, Balfour Beatty
- John Harty, Chatham County, Market Executive, Great Oaks Bank
- Manuel Ramirez, Liberty County, Garrison Commander, Fort Stewart
- Karl Riles, Liberty County, District 5 Hinesville City Councilmember, Self-employed
- Jen Roberts, Bryan County, CEO and Founder, Difference Consulting
- John Robertson, Chatham County, General Manager, Hargray
- Jason Smith, Bryan County, Energy Advisor, Coastal Electric Cooperative
- David Spisso, Chatham County, Senior Exercise Planner, Georgia Air National Guard
- Travis Stegall, Glynn County, Director of Economic Development, City of Brunswick
- Julie Streit, Camden County, Owner and CEO, Atlantic Salt Realty
- Joseph Tallent, Effingham County, Community and Operations Coordinator, Effingham Health System
- Gena Taylor, Chatham County, Executive Director, Greenbriar Children's Center, Inc.
- Jessica Thomas, Chatham County, Manager of Brand Management and Merchandise, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Samuel Tostensen, Glynn County, Deputy Director of Field Services at Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp
- Nick Westbrook, Bryan County, Owner and Operator, Chick-fil-A Hinesville
- Charles Wilkins, Effingham County, Project Manager, Thomas & Hutton
- Kimberly Young, Medical Practice Administrator, Ascension St. Vincent's Coastal Cardiology
