June 14, 2023 - The Coastal Health District HIV Prevention Program, in partnership with Walgreens, will hold free HIV testing events on Tuesday, June 27, to commemorate National HIV Testing Day (NHTD). This year’s NHTD events will be held at these Walgreens locations in Chatham and Glynn counties: 

  • 2109 E. Victory Drive, Savannah, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. 
  • 11509 Abercorn Street, Savannah 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 
  • 700 E. DeRenne Ave., Savannah 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 
  • 4210 Augusta Road, Garden City 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 
  • 4575 Altama Avenue, Brunswick 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

