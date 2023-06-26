June 26, 2023 - Hospice of the Golden Isles celebrated their hardworking and compassionate Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) during the national week-long celebration from June 15 to June 21. CNAs provide quality care to patients every day, play a vital role in a patient care team, and earn and maintain the highest credentials in their specialty.
“Happy Certified Nursing Assistants Week! Our CNAs are vital to our care team and the important role they play in the well-being of our patients. I thank them for their compassion, service, and dedication to providing the best quality care each day,” said Paula DiLandro, Executive Director of Hospice of the Golden Isles.
