June 3, 2021 - The Coastal Health District is alerting swimmers and recreational fishers to the presence of oil on the beaches and water around Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island. As the cutting operations continue on the capsized motor vehicle carrier Golden Ray, occasional discharges of oil are occurring. Some of the oil is reaching the coastline in the form of small, sticky globules and may be encountered by individuals who are swimming or fishing.
Responders with the St. Simons Sound Incident Unified Command are working to contain any pollutants and remove any oily substances that reach the shore. The public is advised to remain alert for oil in the water or the sand. If you step on a tar ball or get oil on your skin, wash off the oil with soap and clean water. There is no need to use harsh detergents, solvents or other chemicals to wash oil from skin or clothing – these could be harmful to you.
If you see a sheen of oil on the surface of the water, get out of the water and report the sheen to the U.S. Coast Guard National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802. Do not swim or fish in an area with a visible oil sheen.
For additional information on the incident response, monitor the response website at www.ssiresponse.com.
