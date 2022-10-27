October 27, 2022 - Hospice of the Golden Isles has announced the hire of their new Chief Medical Officer, Lindsey Rish, M.D. Over the next several months, Dr. Rish will work closely with Dr. Shaner to ensure a smooth transition as he prepares for his retirement after 12 years of care provided to the Golden Isles community.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Dr. Rish join our team at Hospice of the Golden Isles,” said Paula Di Landro, Executive Director. “She has a passion for palliative and end-of-life care, and I know our community will be in great hands.”
Dr. Rish completed her medical school education in Greenville, S.C., and her residency in Savannah, Ga. at Memorial Health University Medical Center
, and Mercer University. She is board-certified in Family Medicine and board-eligible in Hospice and Palliative Medicine. She completed her Hospice and Palliative Medicine fellowship in Jacksonville, Fla., under the mentorship of Dr. Ana Sanchez at Community Hospice & Palliative Care.
During her fellowship, she rotated through the major hospitals in the area, observing and providing palliative care through all settings and levels of care.
“My family and I are very excited to settle in the Brunswick area and into our new home,” said Dr. Rish. “I am honored and excited to be joining the HGI family. I’ve already witnessed the amazing team in action and cannot wait to grow along with them while offering the best, most compassionate, and up-to-date care to our patients and their families”.
Dr. Rish is married to her husband, Nolan, and has two sons, Holden (4) and Everett (2), and a dog named Forrest, who are also excited about this new adventure in the Brunswick area.
Hospice of The Golden Isles invites the community to a Meet and Greet with Dr. Rish on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525. For questions, please call 912.265.4735.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.