October 27, 2022 - Hospice of the Golden Isles has announced the hire of their new Chief Medical Officer, Lindsey Rish, M.D. Over the next several months, Dr. Rish will work closely with Dr. Shaner to ensure a smooth transition as he prepares for his retirement after 12 years of care provided to the Golden Isles community.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Dr. Rish join our team at Hospice of the Golden Isles,” said Paula Di Landro, Executive Director. “She has a passion for palliative and end-of-life care, and I know our community will be in great hands.”

