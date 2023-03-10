March 10, 2023 - Longtime supporter, The Terry Thomas Foundation, recently awarded a two-year grant to Hospice of the Golden Isles (HGI). The grant will fund the purchase of a salient video server for the Hospice House’s security system.
“We are grateful to the generous and faithful support of the Terry Thomas Foundation. The Foundation’s recent grant will help us ensure the safety and security of our patients, visitors, and staff which is paramount to our mission, said Paula Di Landro, Executive Director. “Our 11-acre campus, including our 24-bed Hospice House, never closes and is accessible 24 hours a day so we must always monitor our surroundings. The server is an integral part of our security system and is essential in protecting all in our care.”
