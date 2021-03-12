March 12, 2021 - Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a residential fire in Charlton County was intentionally set and has been ruled an act of arson. The fire occurred at 14 Presidents Road in Folkston on Monday, March 8.
The 8,700 sq. ft. house was vacant, secured, and not connected to public utilities at the time of the fire.
“The owner of the property was out of town when the fire occurred, and the house was totally destroyed,” said Commissioner King. “We are assisting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Folkston Fire Depart on this case.”
Anyone with information about this Charlton County fire is invited to call Commissioner King’s State Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-252-5804. This anonymous hotline operates around the clock.
