March 22, 2022 - The Very Reverend Tom Purdy, Chair of the Board of Hospice of the Golden Isles, has announced the election of four new members to its Board of Directors. They join a group of community leaders who have guided the quality hospice and community services provided by the local non-profit organization.
“Hospice of the Golden Isles continues to be an organization I work with because of the consistent high-quality care our team provides to patients and their families,” said The Very Reverend Tom Purdy. “We've been in this community, led by the community, serving the community for over 40 years, and the importance of this work has only gotten stronger. I'm so pleased that we are inviting these new board members to join us in this work. We have a large service area in Southeast Georgia, and we benefit from the insights and gifts of individuals from across this region. I know they already support and cherish Hospice of the Golden Isles, and we're so grateful that they are willing to give something back through their service. “
Since 1980, Hospice of the Golden Isles has provided expert, compassionate care for patients with advanced illness and their families in the five counties served - Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley, and Charlton. It operates a hospice inpatient center and a hospice residential care center at its headquarters on Glynco Parkway in Brunswick and is the only locally based non-profit hospice serving the community.
The Board of Directors helps guide the mission and strategic direction of the organization to meet the end-of-life needs of the community and supports its fundraising efforts and commitment to continue to provide care to all who need it, regardless of their ability to pay.
Hospice of the Golden Isles New Board Members Elected for a Three-Year Term:
- DelRia Baisden – Vice President Ancillary Services, Southeast Georgia Health System
- Lee Owen – Retired, Executive Director of the Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation
- Tina Bryan-Watson – Retired, Northside NICU Atlanta
- Donna Johnson – Programmer Analyst for BAE Systems, Inc.
In addition, Hospice of the Golden Isles celebrates three current Board of Directors newly elected and appointed positions. Sissy Blanchard has been elected as Vice-Chair of the Hospice of the Golden Isles Board of Directors; Donna Johnson has been elected as Secretary of the Hospice of the Golden Isles Board of Directors; Glenn Ferrell has been elected as the Auxiliary President: and Tina Kirby has been appointed as Development Committee Chair of the Hospice of the Golden Isles Board of Directors.
“We are so pleased to add these four new members to the talented and committed board of directors that provides leadership and strategic direction to Hospice of the Golden Isles,” said Susan Ponder-Stansel, President and CEO of Alivia Care of Georgia, Inc. “These new members bring their extensive community connections, experience and knowledge to the important work that we do. We look forward to learning from them and working with them as we provide care and service to our community.”
