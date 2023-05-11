Georgia's first loggerhead sea turtle nest of 2021 was found Saturday, May 1, on Little Cumberland_Credit_Little Cumberland Island Sea Turtle Project_Russell Regnery.jpg

Georgia's first loggerhead sea turtle nest of 2021 was found Saturday, May 1, on Little Cumberland © Russell Regnery

May 11, 2023 - Georgia’s nesting season for loggerhead sea turtles started farther up the coast than usual last week yet still at a most fitting spot: Blackbeard Island National Wildlife Refuge. 

The annual cycle of these massive turtles returning to beaches in the Southeast to lay their eggs began in Georgia Monday with a single nest on Blackbeard, a barrier island off the northern end of Sapelo Island. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages the refuge, confirmed the nest site Tuesday. 

