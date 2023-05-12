May 12, 2023 - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently released a public notice, intended to disseminate information about the preparatory step and general path forward regarding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District’s, plans to supplement its National Environmental Policy Act and other environmental compliance documentation for Operation and Maintenance of the Brunswick Harbor Navigation ProPject via an Environmental Impact Statement.
The supplementation is expected to focus largely on the environmental effects of maintenance dredging using hopper dredges. To help the Corps of Engineers initially assess the appropriate effort and documentation, it will begin coordination with resource agencies. After the Corps of Engineers has considered information from its initial communications and identified the planned supplementation, a NEPA scoping effort will follow. The Corps of Engineers will request public comment on its planned supplementation of environmental compliance.
