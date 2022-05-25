May 25, 2022 - The American Red Cross of Southeast Georgia has received a donation of $5,000 from the Terry Thomas Foundation. This grant will support emergency disaster services to those inGlynn County. Emergency disaster services provided by the Red Cross include relief from severe weather and home fires.Thanks to donations like this we were able to assist hundreds of people by connecting them with recovery services, providing temporary shelter, and meals.
“We are grateful for the ongoing support of the Terry Thomas Foundation,” saidMaria Center, executive director of the American Red Cross’ Southeast Georgia Chapter.“Their understanding of the significance of ensuring that we have the funds to provide essential emergency disaster services is critical to helping all people in Glynn County.”
Last year, the American Red Cross of Georgia responded to 40 disaster operations throughout Glynn County, alone. During which time, the staff and volunteers provided resources to 51 families, including financial assistance, program referral, and sheltering. For more information visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.
