May 3, 2022 - St. Francis Xavier Catholic School held a Topping Out Ceremony on the construction site of its new school. "Topping out" is a ceremony traditionally held when the last beam is placed atop a structure during its construction.
St. Francis Xavier, the oldest private school in Brunswick, Ga., broke ground on the 30,000-square-foot campus in November of 2021. Staff, students, local dignitaries, as well as representatives of Savannah-based architecture firm Felder & Associates, and West Construction Company gathered again as the last piece of steel was raised into place. Guests signed the beam ahead of the ceremony, and young students who can't write, yet, left their marks with a thumbprint.
"It is important to preserve these types of traditions," said Brian Felder, managing principal of Felder & Associates. "Topping out ceremonies serve as an important benchmark for those involved in the construction of this school and the children who will study, learn and grow here."
The new building will encompass preschool through eighth grade, featuring classrooms with the latest technology, as well as a cafetorium, computer lab, science lab, honors classrooms, library, and music room. The building itself will incorporate a unique blend of modern constructions benefits and traditional architecture. The campus will also include a new playground and play surfaces that will be self-contained with modern safety and security measures.
"The future is bright for our children, with a new, modern facility to enhance their educational opportunities so close to being completed," said Dr. Terry Mermann, principal of St. Francis Xavier Catholic School. "Knowing that our mark will remain on the infrastructure of the steel building lends even more significance to this undertaking and reenergizes us for the next stage of this building project."
Matt West, President of West Construction, said, "This ceremony dates back to 700 A.D. and is believed to bring good luck to the builders and the owners. As blessed as we have been with the construction to this point, we’re looking forward to a safe and successful project going forward. It’s only fitting that a ceremony with this much history is held at a parish as historic as St. Francis Xavier.“
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.