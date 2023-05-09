HGI Nurses.jpg

May 9, 2023 - May is National Nurses Month, and Hospice of the Golden Isles, a community-based non-profit organization, recognizes hardworking and compassionate nurses who care for terminally ill patients while providing support and spiritual care for patients and families.

“I felt like the staff was part of our family,” said Avery Sherman. “The Hospice of the Golden Isles nurses cared for my loved one at home; they were kind, professional, and warm.” 

