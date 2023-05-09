May 9, 2023 - May is National Nurses Month, and Hospice of the Golden Isles, a community-based non-profit organization, recognizes hardworking and compassionate nurses who care for terminally ill patients while providing support and spiritual care for patients and families.
“I felt like the staff was part of our family,” said Avery Sherman. “The Hospice of the Golden Isles nurses cared for my loved one at home; they were kind, professional, and warm.”
A hospice nurse cares for people diagnosed with six months or less to live and has chosen hospice care at the end of life. A hospice nurse focuses on comfort and quality of life as part of the hospice philosophy of care. They provide individualized care based on each person’s unique needs. Hospice of the Golden Isles employs over 45 nurses who care for 90 patients daily, advocate for them, and provide the best end-of-life care possible.
“Happy Nurses Month to all. I want to thank all our nurses for their service, dedication, and loyalty, said Paula Di Landro, Executive Director. “Every day, they go above and beyond to ensure the best quality care for our patients and families. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.