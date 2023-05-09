May 9, 2023 - Tidewater Equipment, a CASE Construction Equipment dealer with locations in southern Georgia, Enterprise, Alabama, and portions of the Florida panhandle, has donated equipment and support for Team Rubicon's recent tornado disaster response and recovery efforts in Selma, Alabama.

On Jan. 12, 2023, multiple tornadoes hit the Southeastern United States. One of which was a category F3 tornado that touched down in Selma, Alabama — a city that was still recovering from Hurricane Zeta, and the tornadoes of 2021. The storm hit the city hard, leaving vehicles overturned in the streets, homes destroyed, and lives lost. Team Rubicon, a veteran-led volunteer humanitarian organization, having already deployed to Selma in recent years on a multi-year rebuilding program, knew that it was time for action.

