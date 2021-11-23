November 23, 2021 - St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, the oldest private school in Brunswick, Ga., recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new school campus at 1129 Grant Street.
The 30,000-square-foot campus will encompass preschool through eighth grade, featuring classrooms with the latest technology, as well as a cafetorium, computer lab, science lab, honors classrooms, library, and music room. The building itself will incorporate a unique blend of modern constructions benefits and traditional architecture. The campus will also include a new playground and play surfaces that will be self-contained with modern safety and security measures.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School retained Savannah-based architecture firm, Felder & Associates, and West Construction Company to design and build the new campus.
"We're thrilled to be part of the team bringing St. Francis Xavier Catholic School into the 21st century with a new building," said Brian Felder, managing principal of Felder & Associates. "This project has been in the works for 10 years and we're proud to be part of it."
Felder added, "This school will anchor Catholic education on the southeast coast, offering kids a great place to learn and grow. The focus will be on science, technology, religion, engineering, arts, and math (STREAM) with special facilities to foster the students’ development."
Matt West, President of West Construction, said, “St. Francis Xavier School has a proud history dating back to 1900. This new modern facility will help their students and faculty carry on their proud tradition for generations to come, and we’re proud to be a small part of their story. The community and parish have been very supportive as we worked to this groundbreaking, and we look forward to a safe and successful project.”
