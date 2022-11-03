November 3, 2022 - Throughout the month of November, Hospice of the Golden Isles will be joining organizations across the nation in hosting community activities which recognize National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.
Since 1980, Hospice of the Golden Isles has helped provide interdisciplinary, supportive care to patients, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home and surrounded by their loved ones. Hospice teams craft plans of care that ensure pain management, therapies, and treatments all center on the patients’ and their loved ones’ goals and wishes. Hospice care also provides emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year.
“At the heart of hospice is meeting patients and their loved ones where they are during difficult times when support is needed most,” said Ben Marcantonio, COO and Interim CEO of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. “National Hospice and Palliative Care month recognizes the crucial role hospice and palliative care providers play in caring for their communities year-round.”
Each year, over one million Medicare beneficiaries receive care from hospices across the United States. When a patient is not eligible for hospice care, they may benefit from community-based palliative care, often offered by hospice providers. Palliative care is patient and family-centered care that optimizes quality of life by anticipating, preventing, and treating suffering. Palliative care throughout the continuum of illness also involves addressing physical, intellectual, emotional, social, and spiritual needs and facilitates patient autonomy through access to information and choice.
“It is such a privilege to be a member of the Hospice of the Golden Isles team. Our staff does an amazing job providing quality, compassionate care to everyone we serve,” said Paula Di Landro, Executive Director of Hospice of The Golden Isles. “I am proud to work for an organization that is so dedicated to their community and giving back.”
More information about hospice, palliative care, and advance care planning is available on Hospice of the Golden Isle’s website at www.hospice.me or call 912.265.4735.
