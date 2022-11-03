November 3, 2022 - Throughout the month of November, Hospice of the Golden Isles will be joining organizations across the nation in hosting community activities which recognize National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. 

Since 1980, Hospice of the Golden Isles has helped provide interdisciplinary, supportive care to patients, allowing them to spend their final months wherever they call home and surrounded by their loved ones. Hospice teams craft plans of care that ensure pain management, therapies, and treatments all center on the patients’ and their loved ones’ goals and wishes. Hospice care also provides emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year.

