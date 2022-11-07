FP check presentation.JPG

November 7, 2022 - Kia America announced a $300,000 donation to Family Promise of the Coastal Empire as part of the recent groundbreaking celebrations for the new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant. 

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, along with Governor Brian Kemp, company officials, and state and local leaders, officially broke ground at the Bryan County Mega site on Oct. 25, 2022. The celebration included a morning groundbreaking on site, followed by a future technology expo at Enmarket Arena in Savannah. During this exhibit, Family Promise of the Coastal Empire CEO Katrina Bostick and Board Chair Jason Crosby were honored to accept the $300,000 donation from Kia America Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Steve Center.

