November 7, 2022 - Kia America announced a $300,000 donation to Family Promise of the Coastal Empire as part of the recent groundbreaking celebrations for the new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant.
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, along with Governor Brian Kemp, company officials, and state and local leaders, officially broke ground at the Bryan County Mega site on Oct. 25, 2022. The celebration included a morning groundbreaking on site, followed by a future technology expo at Enmarket Arena in Savannah. During this exhibit, Family Promise of the Coastal Empire CEO Katrina Bostick and Board Chair Jason Crosby were honored to accept the $300,000 donation from Kia America Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President Steve Center.
Family Promise will soon have a physical presence in Bryan County, thanks to the donation from Kia America. Kia’s contribution will help Family Promise purchase a new house in Pembroke that will be used as a “home base” for helping homeless families with children find employment and other assistance.
“We are in the early stages of this project, so there is currently not a timeline for when the home will open, but we have started scouting locations,” said Bostick. “It’s important to us that we take some time to get input from community members in the Pembroke and Ellabell areas on what their specific needs are before allocating these valuable funds.”
Hyundai Motor Group will open its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County, and will invest $5.45 billion in opening its first state-of-the-art U.S. smart factory. This donation is the latest extension of Kia’s “Accelerate The Good” charitable initiative, which has provided more than $14 million to those in need across the U.S. since 2019.
“Kia has been a proud and active member of the Georgia community for nearly 15 years, and we are dedicated to supporting communities in need through our ‘Accelerate The Good’ program,” said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.
Family Promise of the Coastal Empire serves Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties. The organization’s mission is to offer help, hope, and hospitality to homeless families with children in our communities. For more information about the organization, visit www.familypromisece.org.
