September 13, 2023 - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and several clinics in the Coastal Health District will offer free screening events.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women after skin cancer. It is estimated about one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat.
Camden County Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Event in St. Marys
The Camden County Health Department will offer breast and cervical cancer screenings and no-cost mammograms on Oct. 13 at the clinic at 905 Dilworth Street in St. Marys. The screenings are available by appointment for women aged 40 and older, with or without insurance coverage.
During the event, a mobile mammogram unit will be stationed in the health department’s parking lot from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Appointments are now available and can be scheduled online at coastalhealthdistrict.as.me/camden-screening or by calling the health department at (912) 882-8515.
Chatham County Mobile Mammogram Event in Savannah
The Chatham County Health Department will offer FREE mammograms to eligible women on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023 at the Midtown clinic at 1602 Drayton Street.
The St. Joseph’s/Candler’s Mobile Mammography Unit will be in the Health Department’s parking lot from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free mammography screening will be available by appointment for women aged 40 and older who meet income guidelines and have no health insurance coverage.
The service is by appointment only, so women are urged to schedule the free mammogram by calling the Chatham County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) at 912-356-2946.
Long County Mobile Mammogram Event in Ludowici
The Long County Health Department will offer free mammograms from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, for women who meet certain eligibility guidelines. The screenings will take place at the IGA parking lot on Hwy 84 in Ludowici utilizing the Southeast Georgia Health System mobile mammography unit.
Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are at least 40 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening mammogram at no cost as part of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP). Women aged 40 and older with health insurance can also be screened using insurance coverage.
To schedule an appointment for a mammogram, call the Long County Health Department at 912-545-2107.
