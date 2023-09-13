September 13, 2023 - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and several clinics in the Coastal Health District will offer free screening events.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women after skin cancer. It is estimated about one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. Mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer early. The earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat.

