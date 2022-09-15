September 15, 2022 - Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 will be the final day for COVID-19 testing at the Coastal Health District’s drive-through specimen collection site in Brunswick. For more than a year, the District has operated the site in partnership with the Southeast Georgia Health System, collecting specimens for PCR testing on Kemble Avenue, outside the hospital’s Emergency Care Center in Brunswick.

“With free PCR and rapid antigen testing so readily available elsewhere, we can close this site without jeopardizing anyone’s ability to get COVID testing,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “We encourage residents to use our PCR testing kiosks, which are available for free testing all day, every day.”

