September 15, 2022 - Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 will be the final day for COVID-19 testing at the Coastal Health District’s drive-through specimen collection site in Brunswick. For more than a year, the District has operated the site in partnership with the Southeast Georgia Health System, collecting specimens for PCR testing on Kemble Avenue, outside the hospital’s Emergency Care Center in Brunswick.
“With free PCR and rapid antigen testing so readily available elsewhere, we can close this site without jeopardizing anyone’s ability to get COVID testing,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District. “We encourage residents to use our PCR testing kiosks, which are available for free testing all day, every day.”
The PCR testing kiosks offer laboratory analyzed COVID test results in about 48 hours or less. The kiosks dispense a test kit that includes a nasal swab and instructions on collecting the specimen. Once the specimen is collected, it is safely packaged back into the kit and placed in the kiosk. The specimens are picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing.
In the coastal Georgia area, the test-and-go kiosks are available outside following locations:
- The Glynn County Health Department – 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick
- Southeast Georgia Physician Associates, Primary Care – 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien
- The Student Union on the Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus – 11935 Abercorn Street, Savannah
- The Chatham County Health Department – 1395 Eisenhower Drive, Savannah
Free at-home rapid antigen tests are also available at all county health departments in the District, as well as several local healthcare offices. More information is available on our COVID-19 website at covid19.gachd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.