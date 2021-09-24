September 24, 2021 - Health departments throughout the Coastal Health District will hold breast cancer screening events throughout the month of October which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in woman after skin cancer. It is estimated that about one in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.
“Early detection is critical,” said Coastal Health District Women’s Health and Adult Health Coordinator, Mary Ellen Smith, MSN, WHNP BC. “The earlier breast cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat.”
Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive mammograms or breast exams and mammogram referrals at no cost as part of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP). BCCP provides access to breast and cervical cancer screening for women who may not otherwise have the means to access such services.
In counties where mammograms are being offered, women who have an order from their healthcare provider or have insurance can still get a mammogram, but it will not be covered through the BCCP program.
Door prizes will be given to everyone receiving screening services at all county breast cancer awareness events, while supplies last.
For more information on BCCP, visit their website at gachd.org/bccp.
Bryan County
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 19
Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Location: Bryan County Health Department, 430 Ledford Street, Pembroke
Service offered: Clinical breast exams and mammogram referrals
Call 912-653-4331 to schedule an appointment.
Camden County
Date: Thursday, Oct. 28
Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Location: Camden County Health Department, 905 Dilworth Street, St. Marys
Service offered: Clinical breast exams and mammogram referrals
Call 912-912-882-8515 or 912-576-3040 to schedule an appointment.
Effingham County
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 6
Time: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Location: Effingham County Health Department, 802 GA Hwy. 119 South, Springfield
Service offered: Clinical breast exams and mammogram referrals
Call 912-754-6484 to schedule an appointment.
Glynn County
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 5
Time: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Location: Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth Street, Brunswick
Service offered: Mammograms
Call 912-264-3961 to schedule an appointment.
Liberty County
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 13
Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Location: Liberty County Health Department, 1113 E. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville
Service offered: Mammograms
Appointments encouraged; walk-ins accepted. Call 912-876-2171 to schedule an appointment.
Long County
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 19
Time: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Location: Long County Health Department, 57 North Macon Street, Ludowici
Service offered: Mammograms
Call 912-545-2107 to schedule an appointment.
McIntosh County
Date: Monday, Oct. 25
Time: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Location: The Coastal Market, 5214 US 17, Darien
Service offered: Mammograms
NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY
*God’s Ocean food truck will be on site and offer a 20% discount to those receiving mammograms that day.
