September 28, 2022 - UPDATED 5 p.m. The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is monitoring Hurricane Ian's trajectory and changes to predictions on how the storm will affect the state. Georgia DOT teams statewide have equipment loaded and crews are on alert, including immediate-response strike teams ready to respond should the storm turn into a severe weather event anywhere in the state. 

Impacts are expected to begin as early as Thursday and last through Saturday with wind gusts expected to be 34 mph or more. Rain and downed trees and power lines are the primary concern for Georgia as of this morning. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.