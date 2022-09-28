September 28, 2022 - For the safety of the traveling public, Georgia DOT will close the Sidney Lanier Bridge on US 17 over the Brunswick River to all vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, due to anticipated gale-force winds.
This measure is being taken out of an abundance of caution. The predicted strength of the wind at the bridge's elevations will render vehicles susceptible to incidents. Motorists attempting to navigate vehicles across the bridges in conditions with the high wind levels anticipated from Hurricane Ian may not be able to properly control their vehicles.
An extensive inspection of the cable stay bridges must be performed after Hurricane Ian passes therefore the closures will remain in place until further notice.
Additionally, the Houlihan Bridge on State Route 25 over the Savannah River in Port Wentworth will remain closed to all maritime traffic effective immediately for the duration of this weather event, but will remain open for vehicular traffic.
Motorists should allow themselves extra time to reroute due to bridge closures; remain patient; and exercise caution in their travels.
[STORY UPDATED AT 8:46 A.M. on Sept. 29 to reflect GDOT's announcement that they will not close the Talmadge Bridge at this time.]
