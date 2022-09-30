September 30, 2022 - Georgia DOT has reopened the Sidney Lanier Bridge on US 17/SR 25 in Brunswick-Glynn County to traffic this morning, Friday, Sept. 30, now that the potential threat from Hurricane Ian has passed.
Bridge Inspectors were on the Sidney Lanier Bridge at first light this morning and have now completed the bridge inspection. Crews have removed all barricades and reopen the bridge to all traffic.
