December 7, 2021 - Paul Anderson Youth Home (PAYH), a fully accredited and licensed residential program and on-campus school offering a second chance to young men in crisis, held their annual Christmas concert event and party on Dec. 2, at the First Baptist Church of Vidalia.
The festive event included musical selections from Vidalia Heritage Academy and a variety of local musicians and young men from the Home, Christmas carols sung by the crowd, and more. Rev. Don Moye of First Baptist Church Vidalia led the production.
"This program is a spectacular gala celebration of Christmas for families, the boys, for the community to come out and voice their support and presence for Paul Anderson Youth Home," said Moye.
A “Jingle Mingle” was held before the main program featuring an assortment of Christmas goodies and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
"It was a night of miraculous wonder as we celebrated the start of the Christmas season," said Anderson Leonard. "This event was a fantastic opportunity for our community to invest in the kingdom of God and the lives of these gentlemen through the ministry of Paul Anderson Youth Home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.