December 7, 2021 - Paul Anderson Youth Home (PAYH), a fully accredited and licensed residential program and on-campus school offering a second chance to young men in crisis, held their annual Christmas concert event and party on Dec. 2, at the First Baptist Church of Vidalia. 

"During this Christmas season, our annual event that celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ and our continued celebration of God’s goodness and grace," said Glenda Anderson Leonard, co-founder of PAYH. "We are both excited and amazed at how God’s faithfulness has brought us to the significant milestone of our 60th anniversary!" 

The festive event included musical selections from Vidalia Heritage Academy and a variety of local musicians and young men from the Home, Christmas carols sung by the crowd, and more. Rev. Don Moye of First Baptist Church Vidalia led the production.

"This program is a spectacular gala celebration of Christmas for families, the boys, for the community to come out and voice their support and presence for Paul Anderson Youth Home," said Moye.

A “Jingle Mingle” was held before the main program featuring an assortment of Christmas goodies and heavy hors d’oeuvres. 

At PAYH, the endless distractions and commercialization of Christmas are put on pause. Instead, the Home celebrates the birth of Christ, slowing down the hectic nature of the season to allow a focus on its true meaning. The Christmas Family Extravaganza finds that balance of celebrating God’s gifts and having fun while supporting such a worthy cause.

"It was a night of miraculous wonder as we celebrated the start of the Christmas season," said Anderson Leonard. "This event was a fantastic opportunity for our community to invest in the kingdom of God and the lives of these gentlemen through the ministry of Paul Anderson Youth Home."
 
As we gather to celebrate this Christmas season, PAYH asks everyone to keep an open ear and open heart to spread the word about the program and connect them with the families of young men struggling with behavioral problems and issues of discipline, anger and depression. To learn more about PAYH, call (912) 537-7237 or visit www.payh.org.

