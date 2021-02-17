February 17, 2021 - The public is invited to participate in the 6th Annual Chick-fil-A Vidalia Road Race on Saturday morning, March 6. The event will include three races of varying lengths, 10K, 5K and 1 mile, with all proceeds benefiting Paul Anderson Youth Home and WinShape Camps for Communities. 

The Paul Anderson Youth Home is a Christian residential program and on-campus school for young men between the ages of 16 and 21 struggling with behavioral problems and issues of discipline, anger and depression. WinShape Camps for Communities is a professional organization that exists to impact young people through experiences that enhance their Christian faith, character and relationships. 

"We are so grateful for the many volunteers, racers, sponsors, and Chick-fil-A Vidalia who are all so eager to support and participate with us to make this such a highlight each year," said Glenda Anderson, co-founder of Paul Anderson Youth Home. 

Early registration and packet pick-up will occur from 4–7 p.m. on Friday, March 5, at Chick-fil-A Vidalia, located at 2349 E. First St., Vidalia, GA. Race-day registration will begin at 7 a.m., Saturday, March 6, with the 5 and 10K races beginning at 8 a.m. and the 1 mile at 9 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be in place throughout the event. 

"We may provide the route, t-shirts and snacks, but the Vidalia community looks forward to this event every year, and they bring the positive energy that takes this race to the next level," said Britt McDade, restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Vidalia. "It is so rewarding to see people come together in support of two phenomenal ministry organizations, and we happily plan to continue our partnership with the Paul Anderson Youth Home and WinShape Camps for Communities for many years to come."

Registration for the 1 mile and 5K races is $30 per person until Sunday, Feb. 21, and $35 on race day. The 10K race is $35 per individual until Sunday, Feb. 21, and $40 on race day. For more information on registration and team sign-ups, visit runvidalia.com.

