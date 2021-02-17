February 17, 2021 - The public is invited to participate in the 6th Annual Chick-fil-A Vidalia Road Race on Saturday morning, March 6. The event will include three races of varying lengths, 10K, 5K and 1 mile, with all proceeds benefiting Paul Anderson Youth Home and WinShape Camps for Communities.
"We are so grateful for the many volunteers, racers, sponsors, and Chick-fil-A Vidalia who are all so eager to support and participate with us to make this such a highlight each year," said Glenda Anderson, co-founder of Paul Anderson Youth Home.
"We may provide the route, t-shirts and snacks, but the Vidalia community looks forward to this event every year, and they bring the positive energy that takes this race to the next level," said Britt McDade, restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Vidalia. "It is so rewarding to see people come together in support of two phenomenal ministry organizations, and we happily plan to continue our partnership with the Paul Anderson Youth Home and WinShape Camps for Communities for many years to come."
Registration for the 1 mile and 5K races is $30 per person until Sunday, Feb. 21, and $35 on race day. The 10K race is $35 per individual until Sunday, Feb. 21, and $40 on race day. For more information on registration and team sign-ups, visit runvidalia.com.
