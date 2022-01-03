January 3, 2022 - TJS Deemer Dana LLP (TJSDD) recently announced the addition of Geoffrey P. Smith, CPA to the Partner group.
Geoffrey has been an instrumental member of the firm since 2015. He is a member of the Tax and Business Solutions area of the firm, providing tax compliance and consulting services. Geoff enjoys working with clients covering a variety of industries, but has a focus on those in the medical profession, family partnerships, estates and trusts.
Geoff began his career in 1998, joining TJS Deemer Dana as a result of the office merger with Skinner, Barndollar and Lane. Outside of the office, Geoff enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter.
For more information, visit www.tjsdd.com.
